Wellington bans commercial pet sales

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

WELLINGTON, FL (WFLX)-- Wellington has outlawed the commercial sale of dogs and cats at all pet stores within village limits.

The images can be jarring. "The dogs live in rabbit cages," said ordinance supporter Ron Danta. "They can be stacked fire or six dogs high," he said of life - and sometimes death - in a puppy mill. Danta says it is the heartbreaking reality for too many animals in Florida and beyond.

"This was a prime time to move in and get an ordinance passed in our town," said Lorrie Browne, who spearheaded the initiative.

Browne said now was the time to act because there are currently no such pet stores in Wellington.

"Hopefully we can make it a county-wide ordinance so that these stores aren't welcome and that these people aren't at risk at having these dogs and there's no demand for them," she said.

But the Washington, D.C. based Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council, which backs many in the pet store business, is against the bans.

"They increase the possibility that someone would be driven to an unlicensed breeder or the black market instead of a reputable store," said Mike Bober, PIJAC spokesperson.

Wellington now joins a growing number of municipalities with similar bans on commercial animal sales. Lake Worth, Hallandale Beach, Margate, Lauderdale Lakes and others already have rules in place.

"Other areas will link onto this and this is going to the big step for South Florida," said Danta.

The ordinance passed in Wellington still allows for the sale or adoption of pets from recognized shelters and rescue organizations. The ban pertaining to pet stores takes effect immediately.

