Fecal bacteria closes Jupiter beach

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:47:09 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:07:35 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Monday, April 2 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:53:33 GMT
Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:47:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
JUPITER, FL (WFLX) - The beach of Dubois Park in Jupiter was closed Tuesday night after scientists with the Florida Department of Health found unsafe levels of a fecal bacteria in the water.
Health workers issued a "no swimming advisory" for the beach park when traces of Enterocicci were discovered in the latest round of water tests.
The advisory meant seasonal residents, like Crystal Sage and her two kids, could not cool off in the water. "That is kind of a shock because the water is usually really clean around here," said Sage.
The Sage family escaped the frigid temperatures of their home in Virginia only to get to warm South Florida and find out they could not swim at one of their favorite spots. "The kids want to be in the water as much as possible. So I can see where it will be an issue," said Sage.
Tim O'Connor with the Florida Department of Health said with it being cold for the last few weeks, animals like birds flock to Dubois where they then do their business. "Obviously, you can't see bacteria, except through a microscope, and nobody is going to take a microscope swimming, I hope. But it'll look very appealing," said O'Connor.
Enterococci generally is not deadly said O'Connor. But, he said, anyone with open wounds, a compromised immune system and children are at risk.
Sage said she will be listening and following the latest warning. "I'll just find a new spot until everything gets straightened out," said Sage.
The state health department said it will continue to test over the next few days, and hopes it will clear up in that time.