How $25 can bring peace of mind to pet owners

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - No matter how responsible you try to be, you cannot always control your pet.

Just a few weeks ago, our cat, Bella, got out from the house and went missing for more than 24 hours. My husband and I were devastated as we knew Bella did not have a microchip. Moreover, we had taken her collar off to let her hair grow back around her neck.

Visions of our beloved kitty, wondering the dark streets alone needing food and water, brought us both to tears. Our prayers were answered when she came back home, and, immediately, we decided to take her to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League to have her microchipped.

"They've done a study, cats, who are lost, have a 20 times higher chance of being returned to their owners. Dogs are two and a half times more likely of being returned to their owners if they have a microchip," said Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League CEO and Executive Director Rich Anderson.

Now, every pet should wear a collar that has their owner's name and contact information. "Microchip is your second line of defense, so if somebody finds your cat or dog and brings it to a shelter; then, it can be scanned for a microchip. The shelter can contact you to reunite you with your pet."

Every pet adopted from Peggy Adams is already microchipped, but anyone can bring their pet in to have them microchipped. "And it's only $25. That's a bargain for the peace of mind you and your animals will have."

Bella did not flinch during the entire process. "It's so easy. Our clinic is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary. It takes about five minutes once we take you back into the clinic. It's a simple injection of a microchip that's about the size of a grain of rice -- no anaesthetic is necessary."

Unfortunately, Bella is in the minority. "Nationally, only about five to eight percent of animals are actually microchipped.

If you want to get your pet microchipped, you can always come to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

