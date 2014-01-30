Berman breaks silence after murder-suicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Berman breaks silence after murder-suicide

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
By Brian Entin

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - On what would have been his son's 17th birthday, Richard Berman says, the only way he can move forward is by helping his children's friends.

"I can't get them back other than having great memories of all the great things they did. Now,I can see their friends do great things," Berman said.

Berman's children Jackie and Alex were killed by their mother Jennifer Berman according to West Palm Beach Police. Investigators say Jennifer than turned the gun on herself. 

"I can't get my kids back, but I can try to help these other kids remember them, and I can't think of a better way today [Wednesday], especially being my son's birthday. I think, it is a good birthday present for him knowing he is going to help a lot of people down the road," Berman said.

Berman is dedicating his time to raising money for students at Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

He says the money will go to send students on trips where they'll perform and to help buy instruments. "I'm trying to turn something really negative into something positive where they'll have a legacy and be able to have all these other kids make them proud," Berman said.

Alex and Jackie Berman were talented.

Alex played the cello and Jackie played the violin.

They traveled the country performing with their Dad every step of the way. "I just thought as a way to continue their memory I wanted to have something that would help all the other kids who have so much talent and opportunity to go forward. I want other kids to be able to have the same thing my kids had," Berman said.

Berman did not talk about his ex-wife, Jennifer, or the unanswered questions about why she did what she did.

He says on his son's 17th birthday, he is focused on what does give him just a little bit of peace. "They were just such fun kids. They really were. They had so many opportunities that they can't fulfill, but now through all their friends I'm going to see them flourish," Berman said.

Berman says he visits Dreyfoos frequently and will volunteer at a concert coming up next month.

If you would like to donate to the Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation in Alex's and Jackie's name, go to www.soafi.org.

