Sister pulls toddler out of pool

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - West Palm Beach Police and West Palm Beach
Fire Rescue crews responded to a drowning call in the 3200 block of
Australian Avenue Thursday morning.
According to West Palm Beach
police, a 2-year-old was found face down in the family pool. Detectives
say the child's sister jumped in the pool and brought her out.
The mother then started CPR because the child was not breathing according to police. "I
am just a nervous wreck and I'm just trying to keep myself together.
But I know she is going to be okay," the victim's aunt Tina Walker said.
Police say the child was rushed to St. Mary's Medical Center where she is expected to recover. "We
are very cautious when we are here with the kids. That is why we are
just dumbfounded because we are so cautious when we are here," the
victim's cousin Nece Wiliams said.
As for Thursday afternoon, family members said the child was doing well at St. Mary's.