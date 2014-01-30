Water Worries

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(WFLX) - When you think about drinking water, do you ask yourself: bottled or tap? Or do you find yourself thinking, strawberry, grape, carbonated or sparkling?

As flavored, fizzy and enhanced waters flood the market, are these added elements actually training our tastes away from regular old H20 and are they really good for you?

When Jennifer Brody packs a plain bottle water for her daughter's lunch, she finds it comes back undrank.

Her kids say regular water is "boring". "It doesn't have any flavor to it," said daughter Lilly.

"It's very bland, and has no taste whatsoever," added her brother, Jacob.

"They prefer fruity drops and powders to give their H2O pizzazz. Even Jennifer says, she's a fizzy water fan, so if you find yourself preferring flavors or water with a little carbonated kick, could you actually be training yourself "not" to like regular water?

"We're absolutely fooling our taste buds into craving and almost requiring, in some cases, a flavoring or a particular sensation when it comes to carbonation," said Dr. Joseph Pinzone.

He says his patients tell him they're drinking more flavored and sparkling water now than ever before. "It is allowing them to form habits which actually affect the brain and how we crave things."

Dr. Pinzone explains people also crave variety, and, right now, the water market is gushing with options.

The American Beverage Association says the trends are all about choice and customizing water to suit your palate.

Twenty percent of households that buy bottled water also buy liquid flavor enhancers. "Innovation is really driving the industry right now."

But are all these 21st century water innovations healthy? We found some are loaded with sugar. One flavored water we looked at contains 32 grams and packs a 120-calorie punch in 20 ounces.

Some zero calorie options contain artificial sweeteners, but, in the flavored water future, you may see more natural enhancers. "You've got food technologists looking at different ways to put sweeteners together. Some new ones with the old ones."

E\xperts say specialty waters can be a tasty treat but don't give up "old faithful", good old water.

The key is moderation. "If you're drinking any single drink once or in small amounts, it's unlikely to have major health risks to you."

Jennifer says flavored and sparkling water options won't become water under the bridge at her house, but she will continue to promote the plain stuff, too. "I don't think anything really can replace the value of water."

If you're looking to kick a flavored or fizzy water habit, experts say, try mixing a piece of fruit with regular water to give it some zest.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.