Cops: Woman drove shooter after homicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Woman drove shooter after homicide

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:50:30 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:07:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:24:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:15:44 GMT
    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>
    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - A woman, who used to live in Palm Beach County, has been arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact to a homicide and giving false information to police.

West Palm Beach police say Kristin Colucci, who moved to the Buffalo, N.Y., area, had previously told investigators she was not at a Citgo gas station parking lot when a teen was shot and killed.

Nathaniel Ferguson Jr., 17, was shot to death outside the gas station, located at 5300 45th St., on April 16, 2013.

Witness at the scene told police the shooter and another person left the parking lot in a black KIA Optima.

Colucci admitted to police she owned the KIA, but claims she had loaned it to the alleged shooter.

Based on witness information and surveillance video from the Citgo, police said, Colucci drove Ferguson and the shooter to the gas station.

According to police, Ferguson left the car to go into the store. When he came back, he got into an argument with the other man in the car.

Ferguson, according to investigators, was shot three times in the parking lot.

Officer said Colucci then drove the shooter from the scene.

She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

The West Palm Beach police have not arrested the shooter but have identified Jamaal Dunbar as a person of interest in the case.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.