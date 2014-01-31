Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Cheeta. He's a 4-year-old domestic shorthair who's up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Cheeta:

"I used to be an outside cat, but since coming here I've learned all about the luxuries of the great indoors. Like comfy kitty beds, warm blankets and a never ending supply of food. I like to nap…a lot. Enclosed kitty huts are my preferred napping spot, but you'll find me perched in a window sill from time to time as well. I like to look out the window and reflect on my previous life so that I can be thankful for all that I have now. But I can't help to want just a little more. A home of my own would be a dream come true. Maybe you can be the one to help me with that?"

