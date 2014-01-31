Wellington Christian School closing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wellington Christian School closing

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
By Brian Entin

WELLINGTON, FL (WFLX) - The carpool line at Wellington Christian School was full of crying moms Friday. The elementary, middle and high schools are shutting down.

Parents are not only sad -- they're angry. They say an email from the headmaster Thursday night came with no warning. "Terrible. Out of the blue.  Nothing.  Just an e-mail to everybody.  It was very upsetting," one parent said.

The school costs anywhere from $10,000 to $12,000 a year, and just days ago, the school posted fliers trying to raise money to save the high school.

There was even a huge benefit over the weekend. "We're very grateful for all the hard work with that. Unfortunately it costs a lot of money to run this school," interim pastor Peter Bartuska said.

When asked about all the money raised even in the last few days he said, "Sure, well, I don't know about that honestly in terms of the last few days, but if the money was designated save our high school that money would be returned to our families."

The pastor says donations that went into a general fund will stay with the church.

Nearly 50 teachers will be out of a job.
 
Michelle Metzler is the volleyball coach and didn't find out until today.

Parents are convinced something secret is going on behind the scenes.

The interim pastor says church leaders are considering selling the property -- but no final decision has been made.

They're working with parents to get students into other schools next year -- and hoping those schools will also hire the teachers.

