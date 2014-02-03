Husband charged in stabbing of Palm Beach State College employee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Husband charged in fatal stabbing of Palm Beach State College employee

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   

PARKLAND, FL (WFLX) - The husband of a Palm Beach State College employee is facing murder charges after investigators said he admitted to stabbing and killing his wife Sunday at their Broward County home.

Grief counselors will be available at the school Monday after the Broward County Sheriff"s Office said Dacota Stewart-Dick, 53, died in a domestic violence incident in Parkland.

Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies from BSO Parkland district and Coral Springs Fire Rescue responded to a medical call of a possible stabbing at the home of Dacota Stewart-Dick and Alrick Oral Brown at 12471 N.W. 78 Manor, Parkland.

BSO deputies say they found the body of Stewart-Dick on the floor with apparent stab wounds.

The victim, according to Coral Spring Fire Rescue, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Paramedics transported Stewart-Dick's husband, Alrick Oral Brown, 38, to Broward Heath North to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident began as a domestic disturbance according to investigators.

The family had lived in their Parkland home three years and had no history of law enforcement calls to their residence.

Alrick Brown was charged with second-degree murder.  Detectives said he swallowed bleach after the stabbing incident.

The Broward County Sheriff's office is currently investigating the death.

