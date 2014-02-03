Husband charged in fatal stabbing of Palm Beach State College employee

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

PARKLAND, FL (WFLX) - The husband of a Palm Beach State College employee is facing murder charges after investigators said he admitted to stabbing and killing his wife Sunday at their Broward County home.

Grief counselors will be available at the school Monday after the Broward County Sheriff"s Office said Dacota Stewart-Dick, 53, died in a domestic violence incident in Parkland.

Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, deputies from BSO Parkland district and Coral Springs Fire Rescue responded to a medical call of a possible stabbing at the home of Dacota Stewart-Dick and Alrick Oral Brown at 12471 N.W. 78 Manor, Parkland.

BSO deputies say they found the body of Stewart-Dick on the floor with apparent stab wounds.

The victim, according to Coral Spring Fire Rescue, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Paramedics transported Stewart-Dick's husband, Alrick Oral Brown, 38, to Broward Heath North to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident began as a domestic disturbance according to investigators.

The family had lived in their Parkland home three years and had no history of law enforcement calls to their residence.

Alrick Brown was charged with second-degree murder. Detectives said he swallowed bleach after the stabbing incident.

The Broward County Sheriff's office is currently investigating the death.

