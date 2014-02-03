Rybovich Marina project moves forward - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rybovich Marina project moves forward

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
By Chris Stewart & Ashleigh Walters

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The West Palm Beach City Commission approved the first reading of proposed six-building, high-rise development in the northern part of the city.

Update, MON 8 PM: Commissioners approved two ordinances – to change the proposed land-use as well as the zoning for the area located on the east side of North Flagler Drive between 38 th and 40 th street in North West Palm Beach.

The Rybovich development would include more than 1,000 condo units in addition to restaurants, office and retail space. It would be built by Miami-based The Related Group.

Previously: The West Palm Beach City Commission is expected to vote Monday night on a proposal to build six condo towers at Rybovich Marina on North Flagler Drive. 

Rybovich is the developer pushing for the more than 1,000-condo unit development.

Developers hope the plan would revitalize the area around their marina that has seen blight and crime.

The proposal needs to pass two city commission votes to be approved. The vote is expected to be held at 5 p.m. Monday.

