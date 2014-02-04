FDA launches first national campaign to prevent youth tobacco use

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - The U.S. Food Drug and Administration released several new campaign ads Tuesday to warn young people about the dangers of long term smoking.
One ad shows a headshot picture of a model with smooth skin. When the tab on the picture is lifted, it displays wrinkles underneath the models' eye. The FDA said that's a sign of premature aging and is common in long-term smokers (watch video).
The FDA said tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of disease, disability and death in the United States, causing more than 480,000 deaths each year.
Nearly 90 percent of adult smokers started smoking at the age of 18.
The FDA said on a daily basis, 3,200 youth try a cigarette and 700 become smokers.
The government agency is spending $115 million on the campaign ads to educate youth; however, $8 billion is spent yearly on advertising for smoking companies.