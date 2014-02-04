National Girl Scout Cookie Day is Friday

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(GIRL SCOUTS OF SOUTHEAST FLORIDA) - In celebration of National Girl Scout Cookie Day on Friday, February 7, 2014, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida (GSSEF) has created two, special, one-day only promotions to support their Cookies for the Military program while giving our community a chance to get FREE Girl Scout Cookies.

GSSEF has teamed up with Duffy's Sports Grill for the Give a Box, Get a Box campaign. On Friday, February 7th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at 20 Duffy's locations in South Florida, anyone that donates a box of Girl Scout cookies to the Cookies for the Military program will receive a FREE box of Girl Scout cookies of their choice while supplies last. Last year, more than 1,900 boxes of cookies were donated in just four hours. This promotion is sponsored in part by Dermatology Center of Florida. To find a Duffy's location near you, visit www.duffysmvp.com.

If you are unable to make it to a Duffy's location that evening, you still have an opportunity to get free Girl Scout cookies. For anyone that donates to the Cookies for the Military program online at www.cookiesforthemilitary.org on Friday, February 7, 2014 will be entered into a chance to win FREE Girl Scout cookies for a year!

For the sixth year in a row, GSSEF is sponsoring their Cookies for the Military program. The program provides an opportunity to donate boxes or cases of Girl Scout cookies to our service women and men domestically or overseas. Cookies for the Military is a great way for our community to support Girl Scouts while sending a "taste of home" to our troops. This year, the goal is to collect enough donations for 40,000 boxes of cookies. Because of the generosity of our community members, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida has sent more than 160,000 boxes of cookies to our troops since 2009.

To donate at any time to the Cookies for the Military program, visit www.cookiesforthemilitary.org. To find the location of your nearest cookie booth or to get more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Sale Program, visit www.gssef.org and click on the Cookie Booth Locator on our home page.

About Girl Scouts

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts has built girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. More than any other organization in our community, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida empowers girls ages 5 to 17 with vision and voice—girls who command their future, engage their communities and inspire others.

Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida is committed to meeting the needs of today's girls by providing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience that will help her develop skills and create a strong foundation for future success. GSSEF receives support from various local United Way agencies including the United Ways of Indian River, Martin and Okeechobee counties and the Town of Palm Beach United Way. Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida serves more than 15,800 girls in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. To explore opportunities to volunteer or partner with Girl Scouts, call 866-727-4475 or visit www.gssef.org.