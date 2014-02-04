Adopted! Pet of the Week Gus

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Gus is now in his forever home, but don't forget about all his furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Gus. He's an 8-year-old lab mix who's up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Gus:

"Hi, I'm Gus. I'm one of the sweetest and most gentle dogs you'll ever meet. I'll roll over so you can rub my belly almost immediately after saying hello for the first time. What can I say, I'm a relaxed guy who loves a good belly rub. With my docile disposition, you'd never guess that life used to be pretty rough for me. With the help of my friends here at the shelter, I'm feeling much better now though and I'm very thankful to have a second chance at a happy life. I think I'd be a really good fit for someone looking for a buddy to hang out with all day. I'm a really good lounger. I do enjoy leisurely walks too, so that would be nice to have also. I qualify for the shelter's Senior to Senior program. If you are a senior and adopt me, my adoption fee is waived and all you pay for is my rabies tag."

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.



Learn more about Gus.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League