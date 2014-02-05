Loans available to PBC flood victims

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam.

DELRAY BEACH, FL (WFLX)-- More help is on the way to Palm Beach County residents who continue to recover from flooding in January.

The county has qualified for special, long-term, low-interest loans for flood victims.

The money can be used to cover the costs of fixing up parts of homes and businesses affected by the 1,000-year flood.

A disaster recovery center is opening at the Hagen Ranch Road Public library in Delray Beach on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The library is located at 14350 Hagen Ranch Road.

SBA and County workers will be on hand to help people apply for the loans.

The disaster recovery center will be open until Feb. 13.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The public need to call (800) 659-2955 to register for an appointment before going to the Disaster Recovery Center.

Palm Beach County applied to receive federal disaster money, but the government said there was not enough damage to qualify.

Mental health professionals along with other county departments will also be on hand to help people who may be dealing with other issues from the flooding, like stress.

County leaders say those affected should call 2-1-1 for more information.

