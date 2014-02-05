Naked man, "terrorizing people", killed by police

SUBURBAN DELRAY BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Three people, including a retired New York police officer, were hurt and hospitalized after a naked man attacked them before he was shot by a deputy, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Update, WED 3 PM: The shooting happened around 8:42 p.m. Tuesday outside the security gate of The Colony, a residential community on Modern Drive near South Military Trail in suburban Delray Beach.

Teri Barbera, spokeswoman for Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said the still unidentified naked man was running down South Military Trail and got into a fight with an elderly man and badly beat him. He kept running and assaulted an 18-year-old outside of the development.

The victim, who identified himself as Tony Grein, told deputies the attacker tried to bite him in the face.

He was out of the hospital Wednesday sporting stitches on ear as well as visible cuts and bruising.

He said he used a box cutter to fend off the man, whom, he said, was grunting like an animal and trying to get to his sister.

The sheriff's office said a 10-year-old boy was hurt trying to flee from the suspect.

When deputies arrived, they say, the naked man appeared to be "in a state of psychosis".

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were unable to reason with the man, and, they say, he got in a fighting stance and charged one of the deputies.

The sheriff said his deputies had no choice but to shoot when the man came at them and a Taser didn't stop him. "This guy had superhuman strength. He was a big guy to start with. He was at least 6 feet 3 inches and 250 pounds. He was not fat. He was like an NFL linebacker. Basically he was terrorizing people up and down the street," said Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

After the shooting, the sheriff's office said the attacker continued to move around and even tried to get up.

It said a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crew tried to treat him but he continued resisting.



The attacker was transported to Delray Medical Center where he died.

PBSO said it's unclear if the man died from gunshot wounds or from possible drugs. "Pretty insane! It's a good neighborhood with lots of kids. Thank god it was night time. Heard two loud pop pops went outside and a man was laying (sic) at our gate box. We are all locked in the neighborhood by crime scene tape," a resident of the Colony said in a Facebook message.

Investigators say they are still trying to identify the attacker and notify his family.

