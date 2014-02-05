Problems in seating jury in Goodman retrial

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018,
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - John Goodman's DUI manslaughter retrial could move outside of Palm Beach County.
Goodman's attorneys have requested potential jurors be asked individually about whether they know about his case, first conviction and sentence. If they answer yes, then they would be disqualified.
They are arguing that, "Where a perspective juror has been exposed to highly prejudicial media coverage involving potentially inadmissible information, that juror should be struck for cause even if he or she insists he or she can be fair and impartial."
The state attorney's office says that may impact finding a jury in Palm Beach County.
In its response, the state wrote, "If the court is inclined to grant the request to strike for cause any juror who is merely exposed to potentially inadmissible evidence, regardless of their ability to set that exposure aside, then it is the State's belief that it may impact the practicality of maintaining venue in Palm Beach County, or other like media markets exposed to this media saturation.
Prosecutors have asked the judge to schedule a hearing immediately on the issue.