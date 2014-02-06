Father of enraged naked man killed by deputies speaks - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Father of enraged naked man killed by deputies speaks

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Anesson Joseph Anesson Joseph

By Jeff Skrzypek

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Deputies at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he went on a rampage, attacking and biting people before deputies shot him dead on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the family of suspect, 28-year-old Anesson Joseph, spoke out saying the person they knew was not capable of a such an ordeal.

"I know I got a good one. [He has] never been a problem," said Anes Joseph, the father of the 28-year-old suspect.

Investigators said Anesson Joseph charged at deputies giving them no choose but to shoot. They said prior to the use of deadly force, Anesson Joseph attacked at least two other people and bit them before deputies confronted the suspect.

"For the first time in my life, the news come into my house, for something in the news, for something that happened. Now, it's happened in my house!" said Anes Joseph as he broke down in tears.

The father of the suspect said his son did not do drugs, never had any problems with law enforcement, and did not have any mental health issues.

"That's my first son. Now, I lost him. If I knew he was in the street doing something, selling drugs, I don't feel bad like that. But, I know, I got a good one, never been in trouble," said Anes Joseph.

The father cannot imagine the son he knows going on a rampage and threatening the lives of deputies.

"I look like I'm okay, but, in my heart and in my head, I'm crazy," said Anes Joseph.

The lawyer for the Joseph family, Byrnes Guillaume, said there are still so many unanswered questions surrounding the shooting. "To get to a point where police has to use arms and shoot somebody that's unarmed, that raises a red flag," said Guillaume.

Guillaume said he is investigating and hoping to give the family of the suspect more clarity as to what happened.

Anes Joseph still does not understand.

