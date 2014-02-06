Tyler Hadley to face first degree murder charges - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tyler Hadley to face first degree murder charges

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:50:30 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:07:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:24:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:15:44 GMT
    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>
    •   

By Meghan McRoberts

FORT PIERCE, FL (WFLX) - Tyler Hadley was back in a St. Lucie courtroom Thursday as attorneys argued over juvenile justice laws and the punishment Hadley would receive if he's convicted.

Update, THU 4 PM: Tyler Hadley will head to trial on first degree murder charges after a judge denied four defense motions for lesser charges Thursday.

Public Defender Diamond Litty said the ruling makes it challenging to tell Hadley what punishment he could face if convicted. Meanwhile, State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl said he's ready for trial. 

Hadley is accused of killing his parents then throwing a party afterwards.

Hadley's attorneys wanted their client be charged with second-degree murder because he was 17, a juvenile, when the killings happened.

Previously: Attorneys for Tyler Hadley, the man accused of killing his parents then throwing a party afterwards, will ask a judge at a Thursday hearing to dismiss his first-degree murder charges.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the St. Lucie County courthouse in Fort Pierce.

Hadley's attorneys will ask that their client be charged with second-degree murder because he was 17, a juvenile, when the incident happened.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that juveniles can't be sentenced to life in prison or receive the death penalty.

Now, many states including Florida are looking at ways to address sentencing issues when it comes to minors.

Court records show that since 2012, Florida appellate courts have upheld juvenile sentences that imposed a term of life, but with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Lawmakers in Tallahassee are expected to address the issue when the session starts in March.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.