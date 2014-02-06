Tyler Hadley to face first degree murder charges

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Trump pushes Republicans to use 'nuclear option' on border

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Meghan McRoberts



FORT PIERCE, FL (WFLX) - Tyler Hadley was back in a St. Lucie courtroom Thursday as attorneys argued over juvenile justice laws and the punishment Hadley would receive if he's convicted.

Update, THU 4 PM: Tyler Hadley will head to trial on first degree murder charges after a judge denied four defense motions for lesser charges Thursday.

Public Defender Diamond Litty said the ruling makes it challenging to tell Hadley what punishment he could face if convicted. Meanwhile, State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl said he's ready for trial. Hadley is accused of killing his parents then throwing a party afterwards. Hadley's attorneys wanted their client be charged with second-degree murder because he was 17, a juvenile, when the killings happened.

Previously: Attorneys for Tyler Hadley, the man accused of killing his parents then throwing a party afterwards, will ask a judge at a Thursday hearing to dismiss his first-degree murder charges.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the St. Lucie County courthouse in Fort Pierce.

Hadley's attorneys will ask that their client be charged with second-degree murder because he was 17, a juvenile, when the incident happened.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that juveniles can't be sentenced to life in prison or receive the death penalty.

Now, many states including Florida are looking at ways to address sentencing issues when it comes to minors.

Court records show that since 2012, Florida appellate courts have upheld juvenile sentences that imposed a term of life, but with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Lawmakers in Tallahassee are expected to address the issue when the session starts in March.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.