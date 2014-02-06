Like, Tweet, Pin to plan your next vacation

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(WFLX) - Would you book your next hotel stay on Twitter? Hotels, airlines and cruise lines are turning up the volume on social media channels.

When frequent traveler Christine Kirk books a trip, she typically hits Twitter looking for recommendations to great spas and restaurants near her hotel.

She's no longer surprised when the property Tweets back a few suggestions. "It's just a really convenient way for me to communicate with the hotel."

The latest travel trend: hotels, airlines and cruiselines using social media to make sure your stay is a good one.

Loews Hotels recently launched "social reservations" where people on Twitter can book rooms during a secure chat conversation with an agent, and booking is just the beginning. "They are engaging with them in a much earlier part of the trip [the] planning process and providing a lot more personal advice than they have in the past," said Rich Beattie from "Travel+Leisure".

Beattie sees big brands responding to travelers on a one-on-one level on everything from Facebook to Instagram. They're following your tags and the money. "One study showed that customers who engage with companies on social media spend 20-40 precent more than customers who don't," said Beattie. "So travel companies realize there's a huge upside now to engaging with customers on a very direct one to one level."

Carrie Mitchell is the public relations director for a Four Seasons property. She says their popular "Pin.Pack.Go" program on Pinterest has proven results. "It works as a collaborative exchange between property and guest. So before they're coming, they create their own boards with the destination they would like to go to. It really helps us with customization."

At some hotels, you may even find a digital concierge to help customize your stay or get rewards if you check-in using Foursquare. "With so many emerging platforms, we like to see how guests are responding to social media trends."

So is there a downside? Beattie says consumers give up some of their privacy in exchange for the tips. "But that's what social media is -- it's sharing. And, if you don't want to share anything, you shouldn't share it," said Beattie.

Meantime, he believes, the benefits to travelers are only going to get better. "Where travelers are on the ground, the opportunity to reach them, at that time with specific offers in destination, I think is going to be the next big thing in social media."

That sounds good to Christine, who believes this interaction makes the entire trip more fun. "You can get a feel for the destination that you're traveling to and sort of get excited about your upcoming stay."

Social media has become so popular within the travel industry that "Travel+Leisure" magazine now has a special category of awards for companies that make the best use of social media each year.

