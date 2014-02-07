Lion Country Safari adding two water slides - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lion Country Safari adding two water slides

LOXAHATCHEE, FL (WFLX) -  After five months of construction, two brand new water slides are set to open at Lion Country Safari. A 108-foot-long freefall water slide and 214-foot-long loop water slide will be the third water addition to the walk-through portion of the 320-acre theme park.

Adding water slides was an obvious choice due to the popularity of the two current water-themed attractions. Safari Splash is a 4,000-square-foot water sprayground with 23 different interactive water features. Water Wars is an interactive water balloon challenge. Rides on the water slides will be included in the park admission.

Lion Country Safari is the only drive-through safari in South Florida. Guests can see more than 900 animals on 320 acres. The park is home to the largest herd of rhinos and zebras in the country.

For more information, please call the main office at (561) 793-1084 or visit online at www.lioncountrysafari.com.

