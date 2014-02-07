Ongoing fight to control the feral feline population - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ongoing fight to control the feral feline population

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Connect

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    YouTube shooter was questioned before attack, found calm

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:50:30 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    California judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning

    Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:07:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

    A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

    More >>

  • Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split

    Monday, April 2 2018 10:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 02:24:07 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:15:44 GMT
    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>

    The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

    More >>
    •   

By Dan Corcoran

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - There is an ongoing fight against an overwhelming feral feline population in Palm Beach County. Much of that battle is fought in secret, in the dark, and possibly right under your nose.

It is against county rules to feed or trap the animals without permission from the property owner. That is why much of that work is done under the radar and at night. 

Their eyes cut through the night. Feral cats - by the thousands - are roaming through Palm Beach County. One by one, Boynton Beach's Tami Schreurs is trying to catch these feral felines.

"I had an awesome year last year," said Schreurs. "Collectively, we did 320." 
  
Schreurs is part of an underground network of hundreds of volunteers; many of whom are using the 'Trap, Neuter and Return' or 'TNR' system. Often, though, they are accused of being a part of the problem. "We're definitely making a difference," said Schreurs. 

Schreurs take the animals that she traps to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue to be spayed or neutered, then they will be returned to exactly where they were found. It is an alternative to euthanasia, with aims of reducing feral cat populations long-term. 

This week's trappings went smoothly for Schreurs, but it does not always go this way. "We're the crazy cat people and why are you feeding these cats?," she said of her critics. 

It is the feeding of feral cats - without spaying or neutering - that many people says only makes the feral feline problem worse.

"If you're feeding cats and you're not going the extra mile and getting them sterilized, than you are doing more harm than good," said Capt. Dave Walesky of Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control. 

Schreurs is convinced she is helping the cats - and the community. "This was just a niche I found, where I can do some good," she said. 

The practice of 'Trap, Neuter, Return' is being welcomed by many Palm Beach County leaders and animal activists as a way to cut back on the feral cat population in the long run. It could take years to find out how successful the practice may be.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.