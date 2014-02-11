Delray restaurants win alcohol appeal

By Marissa Bagg

DELRAY BEACH, FL (WFLX) - The owners of Bru's Room and HJ O'Connor's Pub will be allowed to sell alcohol just outside their doors during the Saint Patrick's Day parade on March 15. That decision came down Tuesday night at City Hall.

Update, TUE 10 PM Originally, City Manager Louis Chapman denied the owners' request to sell alcohol outdoors during the holiday celebrations.



On appeal, the owners argued tightening up bar space would cut into their profits. Commissioners agreed. "On a day when so many of these businesses make a tremendous amount of their annual income, that would be closing down their ability to do that, and I don't feel comfortable with that," said Shelly Petrolia.



The Delray Beach Police Chief argued allowing outdoor sales would threaten public safety.

The city spends about $18,000 every year on overtime to patrol the event. Those who support the pubs say that money is well spent. "They have security here and keep the peace pretty well, I've never seen any issues, so I don't see what the problem is," said Evan Legrys.

Previously: Two Delray Beach restaurants are fighting to expand alcohol sales during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.