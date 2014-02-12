PSL family grieving after son killed in wrong-way crash

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - A Port St. Lucie family is devastated after their son was killed by a driver, speeding the wrong way down a Tampa area interstate.

Ankeet Patel graduated from St. Lucie West Centennial High School in 2010. His family lives in Port St. Lucie. His father, Harshad Patel, says authorities called them early Sunday morning with the news.

"I knew something was wrong," says Patel, "He said your son is dead. That's it; that's the end of my day, end of my life. It's like the whole land slid from under me. I feel nothing."

Ankeet Patel, along with three other USF students, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning near Tampa. The wrong-way driver, identified as 28-year-old Daniel Lee Morris, was also killed in the crash.

Patel says his son was a junior at USF majoring in business. Patel wants to know why his son was killed by a wrong way driver.

"I'm not here to blame anyone but I'd just like to know the truth," says Patel.

Ankeet Patel's funeral is scheduled for February 18 in Fort Pierce.

It is unknown at this time when the Expedition entered the highway going the wrong way and if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The four students were part of the Sigma Beta Rho fraternity at USF. Three were current students, while one was a recent graduate.

A memorial for those killed will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the USF student center on Thursday, February 13.

A page set up to donate money to the victim's families has raised more than $70,000. If you would like to help the families of the victims financially, visit: http://www.gofundme.com/6rm8hs.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.