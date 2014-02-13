Juan Carlos Chavez showed no remorse at execution

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(WFLX) - Don Ryce watched his son's killer die Wednesday night. He said Juan Carlos Chavez's actions sealed his fate. "As a result of that choice," Ryce said, "he died today [Wednesday]."

A last minute appeal delayed for two hours Chavez's execution for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Jimmy Ryce, the 9-year-old boy he grabbed near the child's bus stop south of Miami in 1995. But the U.S. Supreme Court quickly denied a stay based on complaints about lethal injection.

Don Ryce hopes other would-be sexual predators might take a lesson from the execution. He said, "Don't kill a child because, if you do, people will not forget, they will not forgive. We will hunt you down, and we will put you to death".

Chavez offered only a handwritten statement before being put to death. He said in part: "We men are slow to learn that since none of us is righteous, none of us can pass judgment in another's man's sins."

Not a single word of remorse from a man who proclaimed himself at peace.

Laura Moreno is one of the Orlando area jurors who convicted Chavez in 1998. She witnessed his death and said, "I was expecting to feel a little sad, but I didn't. Instead I felt a little angry that he got to have a simple peaceful death and just go to sleep. We could all wish for such a death -- whereas he did not give that to Jimmy at all."

In the end, as Don Ryce put it, a chapter needed to be closed in the life of his family. But nothing can ever fill the void left by the loss of a child whose life held so much hope and promise.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.