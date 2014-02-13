Charity night kicks off Palm Beach Outlets' grand opening

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - It's almost go-time at the Palm Beach Outlets where employees are putting on the finishing touches for the grand opening.

A few lucky shoppers will get a sneak peek Thursday night as part of a soft opening charity event.

Everything from washing the windows, to cleaning the lamp fixtures and even watering the plants -- that is the kind of thing going on nonstop at the outlet.

Outside, construction crews were testing the fire alarms and the phone systems. Inside, stores final shipments were being delivered just in time to put clothes out on shelves.

Employees were unpacking boxes and getting them out on the floor in these last hours. "They're finishing up on the visual merchandise, making sure the registers work, and our employees are being trained right now," said Carter's George Kingsmill. "We'll be ready to go for tonight [Thursday]. "

On the eve of the grand opening, thousands will have a chance to shop while supporting 20 South Florida charities.

So far, 4,000 tickets have been sold raising $80,000 for 20 local charities. If you have a ticket, you can shop from 6 to 9 p.m. If you do not have a ticket, you can purchase one at the door for $20.

Copyright 3014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.