Adopted! Pet of the Week Cupid

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Update: Cupid is now in his forever home, but don't forget about this furry friends still up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Cupid. He's an 2-year-old domestic shorthair who's up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Cupid:

"Although, I won't shoot you with an arrow, I'm pretty sure you'll still fall in love with me. I'm one of the friendliest and most affectionate cats you will ever meet. I love people, and I'm no stranger to following you around and making sure that you know I'm right there to receive attention whenever you're ready to give it! And I'm always sure to show you my appreciation with lots of purrs and nuzzles. Adopt me and you'll have a true fur-ever friend :)"

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.



Learn more about Cupid.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League