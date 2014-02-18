Two found dead inside West Palm Beach home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two found dead inside West Palm Beach home

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Police found two people dead inside a home in the 48-hundred block of Parker Avenue Tuesday morning.

They responded after someone called to report shots were fired in the area.

Officers called in the bomb squad and sent a robot inside; that's when they discovered the two dead bodies. The say a male and female died of gunshot wounds.

For more than two hours, nearby neighbors were evacuated as a precaution. Police wanted to make sure no one was being held hostage inside. "Since there wasn't an active shooter, we did not go in immediately. We waited and made sure we had all the tactical advantages that we could," said West Palm Beach Police Captain David Bernhardt.

Investigators say nearby residents do not need to be alarmed, and, police say, no gunman is on the loose, but they remain tight-lipped about the circumstances of the crime scene.

Police have not yet identified the deceased.

