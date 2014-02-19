Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Manny. He's an 7-year-old German shepherd mix who's up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Manny:

"Hi, I'm Manny. I'm the laid back kind of fella who enjoys a more leisurely life. Don't get me wrong, I do like my playtime still, especially when there are sticks involved. I love to play fetch, but only with big sticks – the bigger the better! Soft toys are fun to play with too. Over the years I've packed on a few pounds, so my friends here at the shelter have put me on a diet and make sure I get exercise every day. I'm hoping to be slim and trim again soon! I know I can do it, I'm a smart guy. I just need a little help from my new family…maybe that's you! I qualify for the shelter's Senior to Senior program. If you are a senior and adopt me, my adoption fee is waived and all you pay for is my rabies tag."

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Harmony Animal Hospital in Jupiter and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.



Learn more about Manny.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League