PBSO looking for armed suspect

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:50:30 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
Friday, March 30 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-30 06:21:48 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 20:07:35 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
Monday, April 2 2018 12:53 AM EDT2018-04-02 04:53:33 GMT
Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:47 AM EDT2018-04-03 04:47:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are searching for an armed suspect who walked into Scores Gentlemen's Club on Wednesday afternoon and robbed a woman of her jewelry.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, the suspect pointed a black handgun at the woman and demanded her diamond ring. The suspect then fled in a newer model gray pick-up truck.
The suspect is described as a white male, 50 years of age with gray hair and multiple wrinkles in the face.
He is 6'2 with a thin build, last seen wearing a white long sleeve Polo shirt, tan baseball hat, jeans and black sunglasses.
If you have any information please contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.