Digital Dining

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(WFLX) - When it comes to dining out, in 2014, you might be interacting more with your smartphone than your server at your favorite restaurant!

From how you check in to how you place your order and even pay, the entire dining experience is going high tech.

Ryan Moore is a fan of places that put technology to work, and when he eats out, he loves the convenience that comes with being able to place his order on a tablet. "I want to make things faster and easier for me."

Now, 'digital dining' goes way beyond tablets at the table. "A lot of us are finding now that we're being invited more and more to download apps onto our own smartphones to check our table wait times, to settle up our check, or even in some cases to order," said Brian Westbrook, a digital consultant.

Apps do everything from give you reward points or discounts for being a repeat customer to allowing you to pay without ever getting a paper check or swiping your credit card

While diners may love the convenience, "If I don't have to wave down a server or a waiter to come over and take my credit card, that's a much faster experience and a better customer experience for me," said Brandon Hull a restaurant consultant with NextRestaurants.com.

Hull says owners use technology for marketing and research gathering information about you. "They have details on your favorite food, your favorite drink, the frequency that you're coming by."

But not everyone is biting when it comes to this new technology. Gathering information on customers doesn't always sit well with diners who prefer privacy. "Sometimes, there can be too much digital interaction. You can be buried in your smartphone at a restaurant. It's not a bad idea just to turn that phone off and enjoy the company you're with -- enjoy the fine meal," said Westbrook.

And what about payment errors or the security of your credit card information when it's stored in an app?

Some argue the technology is an improvement. "It's much safer than handing a person your credit card and watching them walk off in the distance," said Hull. "Having a digital dining app used for ordering, reserving a table, or dividing up the check adds more data to the equation. So there's more opportunity to reconstruct what may have happened if there's any disputes or errors."

Ultimately, Hull says, digital dining is expected to improve the customer experience and will become much more prevalent in 2014. "That's the future. That's where we're going with this, and they need to embrace that."

Westbrook added, "Stick with apps recommended by a trusted restaurant."

He also recommends you keep an eye on your credit card statements if you use dining apps that store your payment information to be sure the amount you are charged by the restaurant matches what you actually ordered.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

