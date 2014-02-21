Suspect in rapes, armed robberies at PSL playground arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
    •   

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL (WFLX) - The man accused of raping and robbing several teenagers in Port St. Lucie will make his first court appearance Friday.

Jimmie Ernest Glover, 26, is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail in Fort Pierce.

Glover is suspected of the armed robbery and sexual assault of several teens in the playground of Mariposa Elementary School in Port St. Lucie on Jan. 26, according to Master Sgt. Frank Sabol, spokesman for Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Glover was arrested on Thursday by members of the U.S. Federal Marshals' Regional Task Force and Port St. Lucie police detectives, Sabol said.

Sabol said that DNA evidence from the scene confirmed that Glover was the man responsible for the violent attack at the playground of the elementary school at 2602 SE Mariposa Avenue, where seven teenagers were robbed at gunpoint and two of them were sexually assaulted.

Glover is facing seven counts of false imprisonment, seven counts of robbery with a firearm, seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and two counts of sexual battery.

