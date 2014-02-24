Father waiting to learn who killed son and left scene - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Father waiting to learn who killed son and left scene

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
PALM CITY, FL (WFLX) - The father of a man, killed in a hit-and-run wreck Saturday morning, is still waiting to learn who is responsible for his son's death.

Phillip Harvey Jr., 27, was driving home from a friend's house in Port St. Lucie early Saturday morning and heading to his house in Stuart.

Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol say a driver hit Phillip Harvey Jr. from behind near the intersection of Mapp Road and Martin Downs Boulevard in Palm City. Investigators said the driver swerved around him and never stopped.

Harvey Jr. died at the scene. "If you do something wrong, if you hurt somebody, you don't just leave them. You don't just leave them stranded right there.  You try to help," his father, Phillip Harvey Sr., said.

Harvey Sr. took the time Sunday to reminisce with pictures of his son. He says those pictures mean more now than ever. "There wasn't a bad bone in his body, he helped people," said Harvey Sr.

He says his son is the youngest in a family dedicated to the Stuart community.

The family founded the non-profit Building Bridges to Youth.  Phillip Jr. often headed the food pantry and taught kids how to use computers.

His father says he did so much good before he was killed in the crash.

Authorities found the hit-and-run driver's abandoned car, but have not identified who was driving.

Phillip Jr.'s family is still setting up funeral arrangements. "I'm going to miss him. I don't like the way he left. I miss my son, but he's doing great someplace else," said Harvey Sr.

