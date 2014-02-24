Twenty-five pound child hospitalized, parents arrested

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

By Brian Entin

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Two Boynton Beach parents are locked up after, police say, a 25 pound 3-year-old was found malnourished. The child had never eaten solid food.

The parents, Champagne Gillis and Thomas Phillips, were arrested Friday.

They say they took their son to the emergency room Friday night because he was very sick with sores in his mouth and a 102-degree fever. "He had been sick for a while. His immune system seems to be shot; he is always getting sick. So when he finally was getting to that point where he couldn't keep his bottle down, I brought him to the ER to get help," Gillis said.

Police responded, and the boy was transferred to Palms West Pediatric ER according to police reports.

The parents were charged with child abuse.

Gillis says she was trying a homeopathic approach to making her son eat.

The boy's father says he didn't brush his son's teeth because his son didn't like it. "It's the same thing as with the food. He fights against doing it. There is only so much I'm going to try and have him do before he gets sick," Thomas Phillips said.

The parents say apple sauce is the only thing Sebastian would eat for the past three years. He is now in the care of DCF, and the couple's other two children are with a family member.

According to the police report, while at the hospital, the mother did not seem alarmed her son was malnourished.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.