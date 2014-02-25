Police: Boyfriend kills pregnant woman with machete - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Boyfriend kills pregnant woman with machete

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
Youvens Madeus Youvens Madeus

    •   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Deputies have arrested a suspect after a woman was found dead in suburban West Palm Beach on Monday.

Youvens Madeus, 24, is in custody and is facing murder charges in connection with the death of 27-year-old Horacia Simeus.

Palm Beach County deputies and crime scene investigators were called to the 1800 block of My Place Lane, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Haverhill Road, at 11:10 a.m.

Deputies found Simeus' body at the scene.

Investigators said the couple was involved in a domestic dispute. At some point during the argument, deputies said, Madeus struck her once with a machete, killing her.

Family members say the couple lived in the My Place complex for the past few years.

She worked at a nearby KFC for the last 10 years. The manager says they were like family. She says when Simeus didn't show up for work Monday morning, they knew something was wrong.

Friends say she was also three months pregnant. "She always wanted a baby and was heartbroken when she lost the last one. She was excited that she's three months pregnant and gets to have a baby, now this. My people are pretty upset," said Karen Mattila who worked with the victim.

Madeus was taken into custody by responding deputies.

The incident was investigated by detectives in the Violent Crimes Division. Madeus is charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2014 WFLX. All Rights Reserved.

