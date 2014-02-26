Polo great dies following polo accident in Wellington

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles.
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
WELLINGTON, FL (WFLX) - Polo great Carlos Gracida passed away Tuesday night, following a polo accident, according to WFLX's news partners at The Palm Beach Post.
Gracida, 53, a Hall of Famer and former 10-goal rated player, was playing for Santa Clara in the International Polo Club's Freebooters Classic 14-goal Tournament at Everglades Polo Club, reported The Palm Beach Post.
The report says another inadvertently hit Gracida's horse in the head with a polo mallet. The horse, stunned, whipped his head around and hit Gracida's head, knocking him unconscious. Gracida fell off and the horse rolled on top of him.
The Hall of Famer was transported to Delray Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.