Top football recruit facing felony charge

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
FORT PIERCE, FL (WFLX) - A star athlete in Fort Pierce is facing a felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. This all after a 14-year-old girl told police the football star got her pregnant.

 

Seventeen-year-old Sharieff Rhaheed is a senior Ft. Pierce Central High School. He plays linebacker for the football team and is considered the top recruit in this area. In fact, just a few weeks ago, Rhaheed signed to play football at the University of Louisville.

He couldn't wait to start. Now, his future is up in the air after Ft. Pierce Police have charged him with a sex related felony.

The arrest report details what the victim claims happened.

She told police Rhaheed began touching her at the age of 11. During a visit to his home, the victim says the two had sex last June. She told police he "did not force himself on her".

The victim became pregnant and had an abortion last November. It was a shock to people at Ft. Pierce Central.

The arrest report says the victim told police she doesn't want Rhaheed to go to jail. Instead, she wanted to prove she wasn't lying.

A DNA test shows there is a 99 percent chance Rhaheed was the father of the aborted fetus.

The school system declined to comment, and the University of Louisville released a brief statement saying the football coach is aware of the situation. 

A recruiting expert says Rhaheed is a stand out linebacker who has the potential to play pro football.

The victim and her mother signed a prosecution waiver. That means they dont want the case to go forward but that decision is up to the State Attorney's Office.

