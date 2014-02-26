Sweatworking: The newest way to network

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

(WFLX) - When you think of networking, you probably think about client dinners or meeting for drinks. But a new trend just might have you picking up your gym shoes instead of those finger foods!

Here's a look at sweat sessions that could benefit your waist line and your bottom line.





Like many of us, consultant Julie Gilbert Newrai has a jam packed schedule, so trying to balance her workload, fitness routine and socializing with clients can be a challenge. Instead of hitting happy hour several times a week, Julie now hits the gym to do business. "I invite people to come with me that I'm thinking about for critical positions in my company, as a partner, as an investor, as a potential employee."

It's called "sweatworking", and inviting clients or business associates to a fitness class is a trend that's catching on. "The lines between professional and personal are definitely blurring. Now, clients and reps want to be friends with each other," said Sarah Siciliano, founder of sweat-working.com.

Siciliano, a fitness fanatic "sweatworks" as often as three times a week. She says compared to traditional networking, which often involves eating and drinking, this is friendlier on the waistline. "This a way to expend some calories and also, I say, kill two birds with one stone. You know, it's get your workout in, network, meet people, connect, and all for the sake of business."

Julie points out it is also a great way to create a personal connection. "It's like truth serum without having three martinis and spending $75 in a bar. You really get the core essence of who that person is when you're in that kind of intense environment. You understand what they're made of."

While sweatworking is often more popular among the younger business crowd, those in the fitness industry report the trend is growing. "We have people of all ages, all shapes, all sizes, and all backgrounds and demographics," said gym manager Doug Melroe.

But before you cancel your client dinner and head to the gym, there are a few things to keep in mind. "When you're physically in a class, you can't be carrying on a conversation constantly because you're trying to breathe and do what the instructor is telling you to do," said Julie.

Networking expert Bonnie Ross-Parker says the traditional setting offers some basic benefits that sweatworking does not. "I'm big on body language. Body language in that setting is very different than body language in an athletic environment."

If you do decide to invite someone sweatworking, experts suggest you tell them what to expect. You want to describe what the class is like, what to wear, and what to bring, like a towel and water. "Make sure that they know it's fun, and make it fun for them. So don't put all of this like competitive pressure. Until you get into class of course."