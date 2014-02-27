John Goodman hearing taking place Thursday morning - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

John Goodman hearing taking place Thursday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WFLX)--A hearing in the John Goodman DUI manslaughter retrial will be held Thursday morning concerning whether charges should be dropped or sanctions against the state will be imposed.

The hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

Goodman was driving a Bentley that crashed into Scott Wilson's car in 2010. Wilson's car went into a canal, causing him to drown.

Goodman was found guilty of DUI manslaughter, but the conviction was later dropped after a juror was found guilty of contempt of court.

The Wilson's attorney says they're confident they'll get justice.

"Even though we are four years and two weeks later, it is fully expected that the state is going to do everything in their power to ensure a conviction for the individual who took Mr. Wilson's son," said Scott Smith, the attorney for Scott Wilson's father.

Goodman's retrial has been delayed until March 17 pending the outcome of Thursday's hearing.

