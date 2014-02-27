Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Makenzie. Makenzie is a 11-year-old Beagle who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Kona. Kona is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Blade. Blade is a 6-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Toby. Toby is a 8-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Gigi. Gigi is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Pet of the Week Syracuse. He's a 5-year-old domestic shorthair who's up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Syracuse:

"I'm a big ginger fellow with striking golden eyes. I feel like I'm a little big to be held, but I'd love to sit in your lap for as long as you'll let me. I've got a great covered bed that I like to spend time in, so you may miss seeing me when you come to the shetler. But if you make it a point to stop in and encourage me to visit with the promise of petting, then I'd be happy to visit with you. I'll win your heart when you hear my pleasing purr and see what a lovable guy I am. I'm a sweet gentle guy who's working hard to adjust to the hustle and bustle of the shelter, but what I'd really like is a loving family to call my own. I hope that it can be yours. I qualify for the Senior to Senior Program. If you are a senior, so do you. My adoption fee would be waived and all you would pay for is my rabies tag."

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League