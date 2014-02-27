Tunie's Tips on brain enhancers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tunie's Tips on brain enhancers

By Rachel Leigh, Content Manager
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - If you're having trouble focusing, Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton recommends taking Doctor's Best's Natural Brain Enhancers.

The supplement enhances brain cell communication. "It contains two essential nutrients that are proven to improve mental clarity," said Hamilton. "It supports attention, learning, memory and other cognitive functions."

"I've been taking it for years, and it really works great."

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens.

