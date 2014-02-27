Tunie's Tips on cod liver oil - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tunie's Tips on cod liver oil

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Was your grandmother right? Should you really be taking your cod liver oil?

"You're grandmother was right. Cod liver oil has come along way in the last 30 years, and Carlson makes one of the best ones available," said Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton.

It's very high in EPA & DHA which are the essential fatty acids your body needs for heart health. "It's produced in bottled in Norway, so it exceeds all international standards for purity and potency. Believe it or not, their lemon flavor taste great."

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens.

