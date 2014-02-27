G-Star School of Arts reports threat, police notified

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - The G-Star School of the Arts has reported a
threat and says police have been called as a precaution, and there
might be an increased security presence at the school.
The school
said it found the threat in a bathroom Wednesday threatening violence
towards students by the end of the week. It said in a note to parents
that it's not sure if the threat was aimed at it or another school.
The
school says parents have the option of taking students home Thursday
and Friday. Some parents claim they were not notified by the
school but leaned of the threat through the media.
G-Star has been notified of a threat to possibly our school or to
another school. There is no way to determine which school the threat
was directed to. G-Star takes all threats seriously and we are giving
it our full administrative attention for investigation.
The Palm Springs Police Department was called in immediately and met
with our administration. As a result of the threat parents and
students may notice an increase of police and administrative presence in
the day-to-day operations of the school. We are fortunate to have the
entire Palm Springs Police Force on alert for our school at all times.
Our administration contacted the School District and we are
following all School District directives and policy and procedures
regarding this type of situation. We have informed our faculty and
staff and made sure all crisis management protocols are understood and
in force for maximum safety.
Although this threat may be a prank and not even aimed at our
school, our student's and employee's safety is our number one priority.
We will continue to investigate the threat. Please monitor this news
blog for updates during the day.