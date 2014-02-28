South Florida #1 in U.S. for identity theft

Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WFLX) - A new report from the Federal Trade Commission has found South Florida is 'number one' when it comes to the fastest growing crime in America. Identity theft occurs every three seconds, and too often it is happening in the Sunshine State. It was the top complaint of American consumers in 2013.
Jacie Keeley of Delray Beach does not know where or when it happened to her. "No idea," she said. "A very smart and clever person." Keeley said she was victimized in 2011 but did not find out about it until last year. The damage to her credit had already been done.
The new Federal Trade Commission report found the metropolitan area, that includes Palm Beach County, is the worst of the worst. For every 10,000 people, statistics show about 645 people fall victim.
"Florida really has a big target on it," said tech security expert Alan Crowetz, President and CEO of InfoStream, based in Palm Beach County. Crowetz says the large transient and tourist population may be boosting Florida's ID theft ranking. "You come here, you are on public Wi-Fi and unknown hotels," he said. "If someone rips you off, the next day, you may not even be in the same city any more."
ID thieves act fast and often prey on older, less tech-savvy people. Crowetz says that could be another vulnerability for Florida - reflected in the FTC findings. "This isn't just a potential threat," he said. "This is really happening right here in our area."
If you believe you are a victim of identity theft, experts say, you have to act quickly. On average, once an identity is stolen, it will be used approximately 30 times.