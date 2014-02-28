Tunie's Tip on dry skin - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tunie's Tip on dry skin

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - If you're having trouble with dry skin, you may want to try something other than lotion.

"While topical moisturizers are great, moisturizing your skin from the inside is just as important. Life Extension's Phytoceramides help provide protection from the elements and lock in moisture in the skin's membranes." said Taylor Hamilton, Tunie's owner. "After three months of ingesting 200 milligrams a day, 95 percent of participates experienced improved skin hydration."

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens.

