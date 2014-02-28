Tunie's Tip on lowering blood pressure - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tunie's Tip on lowering blood pressure

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - If you're looking to lower your blood pressure, there are several over-the-counter supplements available at Tunie's.

"Many people are looking for a natural alternative to prescription medications to help maintain healthy blood pressure," said Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton. New Chapter's Blood Pressure Take Care contains safe, effective and clinically studied extracts that help provide blood pressure suppoert without the side effects of prescription medications."

Since it's whole food base, it's easy on the stomach and easy for your body to absorb.

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens. 

