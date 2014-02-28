Tunie's Tip on blocking carbs

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - Trying to lose weight can be frustrating, but there are some supplements that can help.

"While the best way to lose weight is always going to be healthy diet and exercise, the additional way to maintain a healthy weight is to watch your carbohydrate intake," said Tunie's owner Taylor Hamilton. "Natrol's Carb Intercept can help block the digestion of certain carbs by converting them into simple sugars which your body can absorb. This can help you maintain a healthy weight and reach your New Year's Resolution."

