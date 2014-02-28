Tunie's Tip on prostate health - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tunie's Tip on prostate health

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WFLX) - For a healthy prostate, men should consider incorporating Life Extension's Natural Prostate supplement.

"It's been upgraded to include scientifically substantiated nutrients that help protect the prostate and help maintain its healthy functions," said Tunie's owner, Taylor Hamilton. "These ingredients have shown in medical journal studies to ease frequent urination, reduce the size of the prostate gland and support healthy PSA levels."

For more Tunie's Tips, come visit them at their two locations in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Gardens. 

