Former BSO charged as imposter

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

Exchange Toys R Us gift cards for cards to Bed Bath & Beyond

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WFLX) - Philippe Elie of Boynton Beach has been arrested by the Broward County Sheriff's Office and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Investigators say that on Wednesday morning around 8 a-m a BSO deputy traveling south on I-95 near Sample Road spotted a black Suburban parked in the high speed break-down lane.

The vehicle, according to BSO, had a yellow "Sheriff" placard displayed in the front windshield on the passenger side visor.

When the investigating deputy pulled over to check on the Suburban it took off and went southbound in the HOV lane, officials say.

The deputy says that the car's license plate read "954-COP".

A check on the tag by the deputy indicated that it was not a police vehicle.

The deputy says that when the Suburban eventually stopped the driver, Philippe Elie, had a Citizens Observer Patrol ID. They are issued to civilian volunteers not sworn officers.

Elie, according to BSO, had business cards with a sheriff's emblem/star on them and other items include strobe lights on his car that would be associated with law enforcement.

BSO says that Elie had been removed from the C.O.P. program but did not turn in his ID because he said it was lost.

Elie is now facing charges of making a false report to law enforcement, unlawful use of a law enforcement badge, and the use of blue lights as well impersonating a law enforcement officer.

