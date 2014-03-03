Daylight Saving Time explained

Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump stops to speak to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with first lady Melania Trump at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bed Bath & Beyond will buy your Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and turn them into Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards that customers can use online and in-stores.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie "Step Up" and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together. (Source: CNN/POOL)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, a barista pours steamed milk in a coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry an ominous c...

A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

This weekend marks the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.

Some people like to add an "s" to the end of the word "Daylight"... just FYI...there isn't one!!! (Sorry… pet peeve!!)

THE HISTORY:

Daylight Saving Time, or its abbreviation "DST" was an idea first proposed by Benjamin Franklin in 1784. Through his research overseas, he discovered that the United States may be able to cut back on the number of candles being used for light, simply by adjusting our clocks.

The idea of DST never went without controversy, because although many people liked it, many people did not!

There were many attempts to create a uniform use of Daylight Saving Time here in the U.S., but it wasn't until World War 1 that any real significant action was taken. During the final year of World War 1, DST became a federal law... but it was repealed right after the war and became optional.

The same thing happened during World War 2!

After that, the whole thing was a mess of different states (and even different cities and towns) choosing to, or not to participate in Daylight Saving Time.

Finally in 1966 the Uniform Time Act was established wherein DST would begin at the end of April and end at the end of October. States could opt out of DST as long as the entire state went along with it.

In 1986 DST was changed to begin on the first Sunday in April, but in 2007 that was changed to the 2nd Sunday in March. The end of DST was also changed to the 1st Sunday in November.

Today Daylight Saving Time is observed by every state in the U.S. except for Arizona and Hawaii.

Yes, we do lose an hour of sleep this weekend, but some national studies show that as a country the time shift does help save energy.





DON'T FORGET:





We also like to remind our viewers that if nothing else, the beginning and end of DST is a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

So don't forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour by 2 a.m. this Sunday morning.

A lot of folks like to use the expression "Spring Forward" to indicate that we turn the clocks ahead one hour during the Spring... but actually Spring doesn't begin until March 20.

Whatever helps you remember... just don't forget or you'll be late for stuff on Sunday!



